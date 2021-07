DOYLE – The death has occurred of John Doyle, Brollagh Road, Aughamuldoney, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Friday at 1.30 pm.

Condolence messages may be left below.

Deeply regretted and always loved by wife Susie and all the family.

All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison. Tel: 07899 – 913005.