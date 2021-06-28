DONOHOE, Bernadette (née Maguire) – Thursday, 24th June 2021, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Gabriel and cherished mum of Shane, Aisling, Laura and Niall. Pre-deceased by her parents Eddie and Mary-Kate, (late of Killesher Co. Fermanagh), brother Jim, sister Catherine, daughter-in-law Amanda.

Bernadette will be sadly missed with love by her husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, son-in-law David, Aisling’s partner Stefan, grandchildren Lauren, Jack, Adam, Max, Anna, Henry and Heidi, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and wonderful friends and neighbours.

Peace, perfect Peace

Due to on going restrictions on funeral ceremonies, Bernadette’s and Gabriel’s funerals will be private for family and close friends with numbers limited. There will be an opportunity for the community to show support to the family when the cortége leaves the family home in Glenmore, Riverstown, on Wednesday morning at 11.45am, driving (via) Dundalk Town Center to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for a celebration of Bernadette’s and Gabriel’s lives. You may wish to leave a personal message in the condolence below.

Donations in lieu of flowers, please to Palliative Care and North Louth Hospice.