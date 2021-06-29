+44 (0)28 6632 2066
DONAGHY, Ronan

Posted: 7:32 pm June 29, 2021

DONAGHY, Ronan – peacefully, surrounded by his family at home. Reposing at his home until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, daughter Martina (Martin), sons Ciaran, Fergal (Carol), Kilian (Stephanie), devoted grandchildren, sister Mary, brother-in-law Johnny, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Pre-deceased by his mother Agnes and brother Johnny.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

