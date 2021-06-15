+44 (0)28 6632 2066
DOLAN, Rita

Posted: 6:27 pm June 15, 2021

DOLAN – The death has occurred of Rita Dolan, Devenish Park, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh peacefully in her 99th year.

Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday from 4 pm to 7 pm for family and friends, with removal on Thursday at 10.45 am to Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison for 11 am Funeral Mass, with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Places in the church are limited; those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds from her home to the church and from the church to the cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Garrison Day Care Centre, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, or any family member.

Rita is predeceased by her husband Paddy and is deeply missed by her sister Lena, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends. Messages of condolence may be left below.

