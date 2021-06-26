CRUDDEN, Mary (née Nolan) – 6 Camphill Park, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 25th June 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Ben, RIP and loving mother to Ann (Jim Connolly), Eileen (Danny Mulligan), Seamus, Gerard, Marie, Yvonne, Martin (Lynda), and Denise. Dear sister of Dympna McElroy and Roseleen Maguire.

Mary will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea from 3 pm today (Saturday) until 8 pm with removal to her late residence in Newtownbutler arriving at 8.30 pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 11 am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Mary’s wake, funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family and friends only.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Family flowers only.

St.Peregrine pray for her