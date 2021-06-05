CONWAY, Eugene – 4th June 2021, Dublin and late of Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, after a short illness. Brother of Fr. Eddie, Blackrock, Dublin. Pre-deceased by his wife Marie (Molloy) and brothers Jim and Brendan.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle

Eugene’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 am in St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, followed immediately by the burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines the funeral Mass and committal will be private to family only.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolences below.