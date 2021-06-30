CARTY, Terry

CARTY – The death has occurred of Terry Carty, Loughside Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 am in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the current Covid restrictions, house and funeral Mass are limited to family and friends, but the Mass will be relayed outside the church.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortége proceeds from Terry’s house to the church on Saturday and from the church to the cemetery.

Family flowers only, condolence messages may be left below.

Deeply loved and sadly missed by wife Heather, daughters Eimear and Niamh, mother Bridie, sister Pauline (Brian Treacy), brothers Brian (Georgia), Fergal (Sarah), family circle and many friends.

All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison. Tel: 07899 – 913005.