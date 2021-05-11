MAGUIRE, Nuala Frances – 4 Drumgamph Road, Boho, BT74-5AA, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Loving daughter of Peter and Alice Maguire, cherished sister of Barry (Geraldine), Paula (Richard). A devoted aunt of Killian, Odhran, Orlaith, Shea, Caiden, Pheobe and Faith.

Due to the present restrictions house, Funeral Mass and burial are private to the family only. For those wishing to pay their respects the cortège will leave her late residence at 10.30 am on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Boho for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, aunts, uncles, friends and extended family circle.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed via http://youtu.be/8gOsp9QtXw4

Those who wish to offer condolences can do so on this page or dmcgovernandsons@gmail.com