+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

GREENE, Margaret

Posted: 5:50 pm May 14, 2021

GREENE, Margaret (née Owens) – Glassdrummond, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Thursday, 13th May 2021, peacefully, dear wife of Brendan and loving mother of Fr. Niall, Filicia (Brendan), Petrina (Gary) and Terry.

Remains reposing at her home until removal on Saturday morning at 10.40 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in New Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sisters Goretti (Jimmy, RIP) and Pauline (John) and brother Gabriel (Martina), grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA