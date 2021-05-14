GREENE, Margaret (née Owens) – Glassdrummond, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Thursday, 13th May 2021, peacefully, dear wife of Brendan and loving mother of Fr. Niall, Filicia (Brendan), Petrina (Gary) and Terry.

Remains reposing at her home until removal on Saturday morning at 10.40 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in New Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sisters Goretti (Jimmy, RIP) and Pauline (John) and brother Gabriel (Martina), grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.