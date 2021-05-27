+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

GALLAGHER, Mary (Auntie)

Posted: 7:12 pm May 27, 2021

GALLAGHER, Mary (Auntie) – Loughgiel, May 26th, 2021 at Hospital, 169 Drones Road, Tober, Ballymoney, formerley of Newtown Belleek, much loved sister of Tommy, Vera (Neeson), Gerry, and the late Raymond, RIP, sister In-law of Eileen, Brendan, Deirdre, and Mary, and a very dear auntie.

Very deeply regretted by her friends and neighbours at Tober and the wider Loughgiel and Belleek communities.

Requiem will be streamed on Friday at 11.am from Saint Patrick’s Church, Loughgiel on www.mcnmedia.tv followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Belleek, via Omagh, pausing at the family home in Newtown for a short time. The cortège will leave the family home to arrive at the cemetery at 4.30 pm approx. those wishing to offer their condolences can do so below. In accordance with Government guidelines the cemetery is private to family only.

Family flowers only, please.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

