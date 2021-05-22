+44 (0)28 6632 2066
‘DJ Rockstar’ Conor presents £4000 cheque to SWAH

CHARITY: HAVING already raised £30,000 for different charities in the previous two lockdowns, Conor McCann from Irvinestown aka ‘DJ Rockstar’ has raised another staggering £4000, which he donated to the emergency department in the SWAH.

Here he is presenting his cheque donation to Julie Collins and Ian Crawford of the SWAH emergency department.

When asked what was the best part of his Rockstar Bingo and DJ nights, Conor told the Herald: “I have learned so much, not just about myself but about others. The one key lesson I will take onwards is that how amazing people can be. How humbling our neighbours are and how lucky we are to be here, to witness such love and generosity in places that often you would not expect.”

