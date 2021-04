MURRAY, Rose Ann – Barr, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 11th April 2021, peacefully in her 100th year, pre-deceased by her brother John, RIP.

Remains will arrive at St. Ninidh’s Church, Derrylin, via Barr, on Tuesday morning for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Funeral Mass as per current Covid regulations.