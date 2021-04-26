McCLUSKEY, Stephen – (The Lough, Cork and formerly of Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh), April 24th, 2021, peacefully at Cork University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Late of Aspira. Beloved husband of Fiona (née O’Connell), loving father of Alannah and Odhrán. Dear son or Noreen and the late Oliver, brother of Caroline, Jacqueline, Marian, Theresa and Ryan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, parents-in-law, Winnie and Mick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

In accordance with current Government guidelines, the funeral will be private.

Stephen’s Requiem Mass will be streamed on Wednesday at 10 am on www.churchservices.tv/thelough.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cork University Hospital.