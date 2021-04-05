+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HUMPHRYS, John Leslie

Posted: 3:15 pm April 5, 2021

HUMPHRYS, John Leslie, 36 Drumboghanagh Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, April 3rd, 2021, suddenly. A much loved brother of Edwin (Jacqueline), and Linda (Victor) and dear uncle of Judith, Roger, Adele, Clive, Gareth and Gail.

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding Covid-19, the house and funeral will be strictly private. In the interest of your health and safety and others, please adhere to Government guidelines and maintain social distancing.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killoughter Parish Church and Fermanagh Community Mental Health Team, cheques payable please to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LE.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sister, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and all the family circle.

