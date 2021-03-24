+44 (0)28 6632 2066
REILLY, Mamie

Posted: 6:23 pm March 24, 2021

REILLY, Mamie (née Duffy) – Roscaw, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 23rd March 2021. Dear mother of Maureen. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Sean, daughter Margaret, son-in-law John and brother P.J.. RIP.

Remains arriving tomorrow, Thursday for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley via Graffey Road, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral arrangements and Mass as per current guidelines. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-nailes-church-kinawley.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, granddaughter, nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family circle.

