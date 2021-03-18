REIHILL, Gerard – 70 Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Tuesday, 16th March, suddenly in hospital. Loving father of Reuben and Emily. Beloved son of Bernie and the late Coni (RIP). A dear brother of Philip (Aine), Niall (Michelle), Keira Phair (Donnie) and Sinead Swanepoel (Elmarie).

Reposing at the family home until removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerard will be sadly missed by his son, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, his friend Lisa and a large family circle.

Gerard’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Gerard’s wake, funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family only.

Gerard’s family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sad and sensitive time.