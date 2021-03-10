+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MONAGHAN, Mary

Posted: 2:30 pm March 10, 2021

MONAGHAN, Mary – 44 Tirravalley Road, Macken, Enniskillen, died 8th March 2021, RIP. Reposing at the family home with removal on Thursday, 11th March, to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Killesher for 11 am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Pre-deceased by her son Barry.

Deeply regretted by her husband Bernard, son Roman, daughter Elaine, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces and family circle.

Anyone wishing to pay respect may stand along the route of the cortège from the family home to the church. Owing to COVID-19 restrictions the family home, Funeral Mass and burial are private to family members only.

