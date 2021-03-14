+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McKENNA, Sister Anita

Posted: 6:14 pm March 14, 2021

McKENNA, Sister Anita – peacefully, 13th March 2021, Convent of Mercy, Enniskillen/Florida.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed from St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen on Tuesday, 16th March 2021 at 11 am

Deeply regretted by her sisters Sue (Fee) and Eileen (Bannon), her brother-in-law John Bannon, her nieces and nephews and by the Sisters of Mercy, Enniskillen and The Northern Province.

Due to current guidelines the Convent, Funeral Mass and burial are private to family members and the Community.

Rest In Peace

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA