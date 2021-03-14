McKENNA, Sister Anita – peacefully, 13th March 2021, Convent of Mercy, Enniskillen/Florida.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed from St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen on Tuesday, 16th March 2021 at 11 am

Deeply regretted by her sisters Sue (Fee) and Eileen (Bannon), her brother-in-law John Bannon, her nieces and nephews and by the Sisters of Mercy, Enniskillen and The Northern Province.

Due to current guidelines the Convent, Funeral Mass and burial are private to family members and the Community.

Rest In Peace