McGOVERN, Gerard (Gerry) – formerly of Greaghnafina, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, brother of the late Pat and Charlie.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary (Molly) Murray, brother-in-law Jamsie, nephews Patrick and Sean nieces Margaret, Teresa, Christina, Philomena, and Caroline, relatives and friends.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Remains arriving to Saint Mary’s Church Swanlinbar via Greaghnafina and Dromod at 11 am on Thursday for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines Gerard’s Mass, funeral and burial will be private to family only. Those who would like to attend but are unable to do so are asked to leave their condolences in the condolence below.

Those who wish to show their support along the route are asked to do so by social distancing in a safe manner. Gerard’s family wish to express their appreciation for your understanding at this difficult time

Our Lady of Knock Pray For Him