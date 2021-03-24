GILBRIDE, Paddy – suddenly and peacefully. Brother of the late Jim, Patsy, Philip, Hubert, and Rosaleen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, daughter Pauline Gilmore (Des), sons Gary (Karen), Rory (Bronagh) and Noel, grandchildren Caragh, Ronan, Cillian, Donncha, Odhran, Manus, Aoife, Thomás, Dearbhia, sisters Anna Homman, USA and Carmel Darcy, Ballyconnell, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Remains will leave his late residence on Friday at 10.30 am to arrive at Saint Naile’s Church, Kinawley for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Kinawley New Cemetery.

Paddy’s wake and Funeral Mass with be limited to family only due to Covid-19 restrictions. Those who would like to attend, but are unable to do so, are asked to leave their condolences for the family in the condolence section below. Those who wish to show their support along the route are asked to do so by social distancing in a safe manner.

Paddy’s family wish to express their appreciation for your understanding at this difficult times.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-nailes-church-kinawley.