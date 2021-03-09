GAINE, Sean – Point Pleasant died on Friday, March 5th, 2021. Sean, born on March 14th, 1967 in Neptune, New Jersey, was the second of four children to Bridget (Terry) (née Conlon) of County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland and John Gaine of County Kerry, Ireland.

Sean was pre-deceased by his parents, Terry and John, and by his devoted godmother, Mary Gaine and godfather, Harold Ford. Sean was a loving uncle to his nephew Bryce of Bricktown and his two nieces Caroline and Charlotte of New York. Sean is survived by his brother, Kieran Gaine, his brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Dianne Gaine, and sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Colin Callender. Sean is also survived by his beloved aunts, Ann of Bayville, Shelia of Kennebunk, Ethna of County Fermanagh, Olive of Cambridge, Rosin of County Fermanagh, and Kathleen of County Kerry and uncles, Jimmy of Dublin and Michael of County Kerry.

Family and friends may call from 6pm until 8 pm on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at the Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742. The Funeral Mass for Sean will be held on March 10th, 2021 in St. Martha’s RC Church, 3800 Herbertsville Road, Pt. Pleasant, NJ in the United States of America.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that a donation be made in Sean’s memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org).