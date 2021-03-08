ARMSTRONG, Margaret (née McDonagh) – Kilmore Green, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 7th March 2021 in hospital. Beloved wife of the late Alfie. Reposing at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LB.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Margaret’s Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and close friends only. The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass will be held in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea on Wednesday, 10th March, at 11 am and can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret will be sorely missed by her nieces, cousins, neighbours and many friends.