PRUNTY, Emmet – Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, February 3rd suddenly at home. Loving father of Ruairi (Louise) and Michael, dear brother of Terry (Debby), Phelim (Lucy), Tom, Florence, and Mary (Cormac). Pre-deceased by his brothers James, John, Mickey and Barney, RIP.

Due to Covid-19 and Government restrictions Emmet’s funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and friends only and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/maguiresbridge on Saturday morning at 11 am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Emmet will be sadly missed by his sons, grandson Cillian, brothers, sisters, nephews and many friends and neighbours.