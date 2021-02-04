+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

PRUNTY, Emmet

Posted: 7:14 pm February 4, 2021

PRUNTY, Emmet – Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, February 3rd suddenly at home. Loving father of Ruairi (Louise) and Michael, dear brother of Terry (Debby), Phelim (Lucy), Tom, Florence, and Mary (Cormac). Pre-deceased by his brothers James, John, Mickey and Barney, RIP.

Due to Covid-19 and Government restrictions Emmet’s funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and friends only and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/maguiresbridge on Saturday morning at 11 am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Emmet will be sadly missed by his sons, grandson Cillian, brothers, sisters, nephews and many friends and neighbours.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA