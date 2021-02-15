MURPHY, Mary (née Logan) – Derrylin, 15th February 2021, peacefully at her home Rock View, Mullyneeny, dearly loved wife of the late Tommy and dear mother of Maureen (Maguire), Carmel (O’Doherty), Thelma (Curran) and the late Sean, RIP, dear sister of Margaret, Kathleen and the late John, RIP. Much loved granny of Daire, Donna-Marie, Eunan, Sorcha and Kris, treasured great grandmother of Cahir, Logan, Cara, Caidan and Ailbe and dear sister-in- law of Bridie.

Deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

Remains leaving her home on Wednesday morning at 11.45 am to arrive for 12 noon at St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House and Funeral Mass strictly private as per current Covid Regulations. Mass viewable on: St. Ninnidh’s Church webcam: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-ninnidhs-church-derrylin