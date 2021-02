McGURN, Gerry – Grann Nursing Home and late of Arney died 16th February 2021, RIP.

Remains arriving in St. Mary’s Church, Arney on Thursday, 18th February at 11 am for Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family members only.

Sadly missed by his brothers Frank, Thomas (Kathleen), Sisters, Mena (Peter), Maureen, nephews, nieces and family circle.