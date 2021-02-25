+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McGLONE, Bridget Tess

Posted: 6:37 pm February 25, 2021

McGLONE, Bridget Tess – (née Cox) – Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, February 24th, 2021, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Thady John and dearly loved mother of Martina (Kevin), John Onagh (Hugh), Dermot Lucia, Pauline (Steve), Michael (Hayley) and Carmel (Damian), adored Grandma to Rachael, Aaron, Jude, Emer, Darragh, Erin, Tara, Keeva and Nessa, brothers Pat, John and Joe, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Pre-deceased by Lucy and Maureen.

May Tess Rest in Eternal Peace

Private Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Saturday at 11 am, followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 and Government regulations the McGlone family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation at this difficult time. Those who wish to offer their condolences can do so in the condolence section below.

Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA