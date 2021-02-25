McGLONE, Bridget Tess – (née Cox) – Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, February 24th, 2021, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Thady John and dearly loved mother of Martina (Kevin), John Onagh (Hugh), Dermot Lucia, Pauline (Steve), Michael (Hayley) and Carmel (Damian), adored Grandma to Rachael, Aaron, Jude, Emer, Darragh, Erin, Tara, Keeva and Nessa, brothers Pat, John and Joe, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Pre-deceased by Lucy and Maureen.

May Tess Rest in Eternal Peace

Private Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Saturday at 11 am, followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 and Government regulations the McGlone family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation at this difficult time. Those who wish to offer their condolences can do so in the condolence section below.

Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director