Family Notices Header

McDONALD, Peter

Posted: 7:41 pm February 23, 2021

McDONALD, Peter – Daly Park Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, 22nd February 2021, suddenly at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Sadly missed by his brother Michael (Sligo), sister-in-law Margo, niece, nephew and their families, cousins, dear friends Agnes and Danny McNulty and their family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends in the cycling world.

A private family funeral will take place on Friday. As per COVID-19 restrictions Funeral and burial private to family and close friends Peter’s cortége will travel via Belleek Main Street.

May Peter Rest in Eternal Peace

All enquiries to Patsy McCauley. Tel: 07703 – 210437.

