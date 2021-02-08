MacMANUS, Margaret

MacMANUS – The death has occurred of Margaret MacManus (née Keown) Bar-of-Slattinagh, Cashel, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, non-covid related. Remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Cashel, on Wednesday for 11 am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret’s funeral cortège will proceed from the Brollagh Road through Garrison on Wednesday at 10.30 am approximately. People who wish to pay their respects may do so along the way while observing social distance.

Due to the current regulations house, Mass and interment are private to family only and Mass may be followed on car radios in the car parks at the church.

Family flowers only, messages of condolence may be left below.

Loved always and deeply missed by her beloved sisters Rosaleen and Teresa, dear sisters-in-law Kathleen and Eileen, nieces, nephews family circle and all her friends. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.