LOGUE, Raymond

Posted: 6:46 pm February 12, 2021

LOGUE, Raymond – passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar, Dublin. Beloved husband of Edel, and adored father of Aoife (Donal) & Ciaran (Katie), devoted grandfather of Clodagh, Seanie and Abbie.

Raymond will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, children, grandchildren, loving mother Dolly, brother Patsy, sister Mary, aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and dear friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Raymond’s funeral cortège will travel from the family home at approximately 10.30 am to arrive at the St. Mary’s Chapel, Aghabog for 11 am Funeral Mass on Saturday morning. House private to family only.

Due to COVID-19 Government restrictions, this Mass will be private to family and restricted to ten people. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery. For those who wish to pay their respect, please adhere to HSE guidelines and maintain 2m social distance. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence, may do so below.

