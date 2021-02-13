+44 (0)28 6632 2066
JOHNSTON, John (Jackie)

Posted: 3:25 pm February 13, 2021

JOHNSTON, John (Jackie) – 13th February 2021, peacefully at The South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Late of 566 Sligo Road, Dronogagh, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh. Loving father of Gerry (Caitlin), Peter and Robert. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret.

Sadly missed by his sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle.

Jackie’s remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun, Belcoo on Monday, 15th February for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current Covid-19 Regulations the family home, Funeral Mass and burial are private to family only.

Condolences may be left on link below.

May his Soul Rest In Peace

