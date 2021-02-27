HARRIS, Alan – peacefully in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his wife Aggie and son John. Dearly beloved father of Jackie (Brendan), Caroline and Tina, devoted grandfather and great grandfather of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

May Alan’s gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home until removal on Monday morning at 10 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Chapel, Roslea for funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Alan’s funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated in the presence of his family and relatives (restricted to 25). House strictly private please. Alan’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea.

Any one who wishes to pay their respects may do so as the funeral cortège travels from his home to the chapel on Monday morning adhering to current guidelines and social distancing. Messages of condolences for the family may be left below.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his entire circle of family and friends.