FINNERTY, Pauline (née McPhillips) – Ard Abhainn, Ballyhooly, Co. Cork. Late of Maudabawn, Cootehill,

Co. Cavan, Maguiresbridge, Co. Fermanagh and London. Mary (Pauline) passed away peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Amberley Home Fermoy, Co. Cork. Beloved wife of Bartley, loving and much loved mother of John, Anna-Marie (McCarthy) and Tara (Coppinger), dear sister of Vera, Sean, Gerard and the late Eddie.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law Kieran and Raymond, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest In peace

Reception into the Church of the Nativity Ballyhooly Tuesday for Private Requiem Mass at 11 am. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time. You are invited to leave a personal message or share a memory of Pauline on the condolence page below. This will be welcomed and greatly appreciated by the family.

No flowers, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland please.

Pauline’s Funeral Service will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/ronaynefuneraldirectorsfermoy/