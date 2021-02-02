+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Posted: 6:57 pm February 2, 2021

DRUGAN, KEVIN – 27th January 2021, peacefully in hospital, Fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church aged 99 years. Of Heaton Moor and formerly of Macken, Co. Fermanagh and Grange, Co. Sligo. Beloved husband of the late Jean, a much loved father to Angela, Patricia and Ged and father-in-law to the late Siobhan. A dearly loved grandfather to Colette, Andrew and David and their families.

Private Requiem Mass to be held prior to burial in Ireland.

Donations in his memory may be made to: Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Charity or The Stroke Association via www.memorygiving.com/kevindrugan All enquiries to George Ball & Son Tel: 0161 432 2131.

Those wishing to convey a message of sympathy can do so on the condolence section below.

