ROLSTON, Peter – (481 Killadeas Road, Shalloney, Lisnarick, Co. Fermanagh), peacefully at his late residence on the 19th January 2021, RIP. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis, RIP, loving father of Margaret (Mullin), Lawrence and the late Kathleen (McGrath), R.I.P

Peter will be leaving his late residence on Friday morning at 10.20 am arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11 am followed by Interment in the adjoining cemetery. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects can do so whilst maintaining safe social distancing as the funeral cortége makes its journey to the church via Lisnarick.

Regrettably due to the current restrictions with Covid-19 the family home, Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Devenish Parish webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie. Cheques should be made payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and sent to 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93-0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter, son, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchild.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace