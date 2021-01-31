MONTGOMERY, Sean – Boleyhill, Lisnaskea Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 31st January 2021, peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Loving son of Angela and the late Johnny, RIP, and devoted husband of Geraldine (née McCormack) and loving father of Shaunie (Lindsay), Michael and Michelle. Brother of Mary (Sean), Bernie (Martin), Joseph (Ann Marie) and Brian.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Seán’s wake, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only. The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Seán’s Funeral Mass will be held in Holy Cross Church on Tuesday morning at 11 am and can be viewed by family and friends on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Donagh.

Will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Freyá, Iyláh and Alfie, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.