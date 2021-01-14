+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MELARKEY, Kevin

Posted: 7:17 am January 14, 2021

MELARKEY, Kevin – peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. 12th January 2021. Dearly beloved husband of Bridie, and loving father of Brian, Damien, Anne McEvoy (Brendan) and Margaret (Nerijus). Devoted grandfather to Sean and Cormac. Brother of the late Oliver, Eric and Patrick.

Rest In Peace

Removal from his late residence on Thursday, 14th January at 10.30 am to St. Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Mass at 11 am, followed by interment in Cross Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by all his loving family, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Please note, owing to current guide lines the house, Mass and interment is for family and close relatives only.

Heaven is now his home”

Sympathy may be offered using the ‘condolence’ button below.

