McNABB, Maisie (Mary) – (2 Grove Park, Ederney Co. Fermanagh), peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, 9th January 2021, RIP. Loving wife of the late Barney, RIP, beloved mother of Martina (McManus) and Barney, cherished mother-in-law of Francie and Anne, devoted grandmother of Shauneen, Kerrie, Aaron and Ciaran, much loved great grandmother of Aoibhinn and Shea. Dearly loved sister of the late Willie, RIP.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on Culmaine website at 11 am on Tuesday, 12th January.

Due to the current Covid situation and to promote public safety the family have requested that there is no public gathering on the funeral route. The family will be arranging a service at a later date to celebrate Maisie’s life.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, son, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Marie Curie. Cheques should be made payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and sent to 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh.

St Pio Pray For Her

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace