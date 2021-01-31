McGUINNESS, Terence (Ted) – 30th January 2021, RIP, Greentown, Florencecourt, Co, Fermanagh.

Reposing at the family home. Funeral Mass in St. Lasir’s Church, Wheathill, on Monday, 1st February at 11 am with interment in Killesher Cemetery afterwards.

Owing to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home, funeral Mass and burial are strictly for family only. Anyone wanting to show respect can stand along the funeral route via Florencecourt.

Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, sons Colm (Deborah), Gerry (Jackie), John ( Caroline), Brian ( Ann), daughter Anita (Stephen), grandchildren, Joshua, Scott, Rachel, Sophie and Katie Sister, Kathleen. Pre-deceased by his brother Patrick, sisters Maureen, Margaret and Rose.