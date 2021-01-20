+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McGOWAN, Charlie

Posted: 7:52 pm January 20, 2021

McGOWAN, Charlie – Faugher, Boho, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, 19th January 2021 at The South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Loving husband of the late Rose and cherished father of Cathal (Ann) and Maureen (Michael).

He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, extended family and neighbours and friends who mourn his passing. Pre-deceased by his brothers and sisters.

Due to Covid-19 regulations the family home and interment are all strictly private to family only please. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be confirmed. 

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on him

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA