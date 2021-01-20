McGOWAN, Charlie – Faugher, Boho, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, 19th January 2021 at The South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Loving husband of the late Rose and cherished father of Cathal (Ann) and Maureen (Michael).

He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, extended family and neighbours and friends who mourn his passing. Pre-deceased by his brothers and sisters.

Due to Covid-19 regulations the family home and interment are all strictly private to family only please. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be confirmed.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on him