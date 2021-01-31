McCLAVE, Mary (née Murray) – peacefully at Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea. Pre-deceased by her husband John, brothers Jimmy and John.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister Rose, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces and entire circle of family and friends.

May her gentle Soul rest in peace

Mary’s funeral cortége will travel via her late residence, Derryneece (approx 10.30 am) to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea on Monday morning for 11 am funeral Mass, burial in the presence of her family and relatives. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Family flowers only please, donations if so required to Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Aidan Connolly Funeral Director. Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/roslea. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, please use book below.