+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McCLAVE, Mary

Posted: 10:26 am January 31, 2021

McCLAVE, Mary (née Murray) – peacefully at Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea. Pre-deceased by her husband John, brothers Jimmy and John.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister Rose, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces and entire circle of family and friends.

May her gentle Soul rest in peace

Mary’s funeral cortége will travel via her late residence, Derryneece (approx 10.30 am) to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea on Monday morning for 11 am funeral Mass, burial in the presence of her family and relatives. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Family flowers only please, donations if so required to Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Aidan Connolly Funeral Director. Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/roslea. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, please use book below.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA