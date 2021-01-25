McCABE, Annie – Monday, 25th January peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital. Beloved mother to Mary (Jim), John (Grainne) and Michael (Nuala). Pre-deceased by her husband Mick.

Reposing at her home until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee for 11 am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Diocesan and NHS guidance in respect of the Covid-19 virus Annie’s wake, funeral and burial will be restricted to family members only.