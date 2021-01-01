McALOON, Bridget – Ballyconnell Road, Camletter, Derrylin, 31st December 2020, peacefully. Dear sister of late Cissie, Mary, Patrick Joseph, Joe, Kevin and Terence, R.I.P.

Remains reposing at her home until removal on Saturday morning at 10 am, to arrive for 10.30 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Houserand Funeral Mass private as per current Covid-19 restrictions.