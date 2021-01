MARCH

Brendan Dolan

A rejuvenated Brendan Dolan continued his darting resurgence in March and just narrowly missed out on the Players Championship 7 Title in Barnsley. Dolan won five games in a row to reach the Semi-Final and he walloped multiple title winner James Wade 7-1 to book a place in the Final against Nathan Aspinall. Dolan did lose out 8-4 to ‘The Asp’ but it was promising signs from the Belcoo man at this early stage of the year.

Voting will commence on Wednesday 10th February.