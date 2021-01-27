HUGHES, Maureen (née McGarrity) – RIP, Irvinestown, County Fermanagh and formerly of Donaldsons Road, Creggan, Crossmaglen. 26Th January 2021. Beloved wife of the late Eugene, mother of the late Jacqueline, grandmother of Colleen, daughter of the late Mary and John McGarrity, sister of Teresa, Tess, Philomena, Ita and the late Paddy, Sean, Hugh, Eugene, Nan, Josie and Veronica.

Sadly, due to the current Government regulations, the funeral is strictly private. Requiem Mass will be celebrated and can be viewed online at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-8 (Mullaghbawn Parish Facebook page) at 11 am on Friday morning, 29th January.

Very deeply regretted by her granddaughter, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

May She Rest In Peace