GORMLEY, Michael (Mick)

GORMLEY – The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Gormley, Cloughvalley, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, and formerly of Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Monday, 18th January 2021. Beloved husband of Phyllis, much loved father of Joanne (McKenna), Andrea (McGeough), Paula, Rebecca (Coughlan) and Gráinne.

Sadly missed and remembered by his loving family, his adored grandchildren Niamh, Aoife, Joe, Patrick, Mary-Grace and Rénagh, brother Dermot, sisters Anne, Paula and Deirdre, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace

In an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and in respect of Government guidelines for level 5, there will be no public wake as Michael’s funeral and burial will be celebrated privately by his family (limited to ten). There will be an opportunity for neighbours and friends to pay their respects by lining the route to St. Joseph’s in a socially distanced manner as Michael’s funeral cortège leaves his residence on Friday morning via Farney Street to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Carrickmacross for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Donaghmoyne.

Please use this link – CarrickmacrossParish.ie to view Michael’s Requiem Mass via St. Joseph’s webcam facilities.

The Gormley family would like to thank you for your support and sympathy during this difficult time. You are encouraged to leave a personal message in the “Condolences” section.