+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

GILLEN, Christy

Posted: 1:33 pm January 4, 2021

GILLEN, Christy – RIP., 4th January 2021, 66 Camplagh Road, Drumskinney, Kesh Co. Fermanagh, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Bridget, RIP, loving father of Dympna, Martina, Patrick, Pauline, Louis, Catherine, Collete, Monica, Barbara, Faustina the late Emmet, RIP. Cherished brother of the late Paddy, George, Kathleen, Jamie, Vincent, Francie, Mamie and Louis, RIP.

Regretably due to Covid-19 guidelines, the family home, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing can do so as the funeral cortège makes its way from the family home on Wednesday morning, 6th January at 10.30 am, arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Montaigh for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie (Cheques should be made payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and sent to 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93-0EN).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, 21 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and entire family circle.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA