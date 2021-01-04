GILLEN, Christy – RIP., 4th January 2021, 66 Camplagh Road, Drumskinney, Kesh Co. Fermanagh, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Bridget, RIP, loving father of Dympna, Martina, Patrick, Pauline, Louis, Catherine, Collete, Monica, Barbara, Faustina the late Emmet, RIP. Cherished brother of the late Paddy, George, Kathleen, Jamie, Vincent, Francie, Mamie and Louis, RIP.

Regretably due to Covid-19 guidelines, the family home, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing can do so as the funeral cortège makes its way from the family home on Wednesday morning, 6th January at 10.30 am, arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Montaigh for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie (Cheques should be made payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and sent to 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93-0EN).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, 21 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and entire family circle.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace