HomeSports AwardsFebruary – Sports Personality
Sports Awards Header

FEBRUARY

Ben Warnock

At just 13 years old, Ben Warnock has already established himself as one of the brightest sparks in the Fermanagh athletics scene. In February of last year, Ben, who was competing at Minor Level, won the County, E-District and Ulster Schools Cross Country Titles, building on his debut year in 2019 when he won a whole host of titles, awards and accolades, including the ‘Ulster Juvenile Star Award’ for Fermanagh at the Ulster Athletic Council.

Voting will commence on Wednesday 10th February.

