DOLAN, Patricia (Pat) (née Gorrell) – peacefully, 23rd January 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Late of ‘ Granite Crest’, 6 Drumclay Road, Enniskillen, BT74-6NG. Beloved wife of Eamonn and much loved mother of Karen (Garth), Myles (Helder), Matthew (Lucia),Edward (Anna), sister of Kathleen, Mae, Anna, Michael and the late Dessie. Devoted grandmother to seven grandchildren.

Due to current restrictions the family home, Requiem Mass and burial will be private to family members only. Requiem Mass on Monday morning, 25th January in St. Michael’s Church may be viewed on Parish webcam, followed by burial In Maguiresbridge.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter, sons, grandchildren and entire family circle.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie Care or N.I. Hospice Community Service or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pat-dolan-enniskillen

May Patricia Rest In Peace