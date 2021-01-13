DAVIS, Kathleen – (10 Humes Villas, Irvinestown), 11th January, peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Beloved mother of Helen (Noble) and Maurice, dearly loved sister of Tony (Bridie) and the late Annie, Primrose, Margaret, Vera, Cecil and Robert.

Kathleen will be leaving her late residence on Thursday at 2 pm, arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Castle Archdale for funeral service at 2.30 pm. Interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, son, son-in-law, brother, grandchidren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Ward 5, South West Acute Hospital. Cheques should be made payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and sent to 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-OEN.

Regrettably, due to the current restrictions with Covid-19, the family home, service and burial will be private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects as the funeral cortège makes its journey from the family home on Thursday can do as it travels via Irvinestown Main Street and out the Lisnarick Road.

Peace, perfect Peace