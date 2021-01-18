+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CONWAY, Jim

Posted: 6:50 pm January 18, 2021

CONWAY, Jim – 17th January 2021, Lakeview House, 29 Main Street, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Loving husband of Vera and father of Marie (Nigel), Paschal (Kate), Veronica (Jos) and Ciara (Billy). Brother of Fr. Eddie and Eugene (Dublin).

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends who mourn his passing. Pre-deceased by his brother Brendan and granddaughters Aoife and Ellie.

Due to Covid-19 regulations house private please.

May he Rest In Peace

